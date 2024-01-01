When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, will Will Borgen find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 37 games this season.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Borgen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:07 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:10 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:26 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:08 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:17 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 16:31 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:37 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.