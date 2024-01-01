Should you wager on Yanni Gourde to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

In four of 37 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gourde averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:22 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

