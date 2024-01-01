Yanni Gourde Game Preview: Kraken vs. Golden Knights - January 1
The Seattle Kraken, including Yanni Gourde, are in action Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Gourde intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Yanni Gourde vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Kraken vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Kraken vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Kraken vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Kraken vs Golden Knights Player Props
Gourde Season Stats Insights
- In 37 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.
- In four of 37 games this season, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Gourde has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Gourde has an assist in eight of 37 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 32.3% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Gourde Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|37
|Games
|5
|13
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
