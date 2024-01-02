When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kuzmenko has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.

Kuzmenko averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are giving up 112 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:29 Home W 7-4 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

