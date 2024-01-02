Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 2?
When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- In seven of 31 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kuzmenko has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.
- Kuzmenko averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are giving up 112 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kuzmenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
