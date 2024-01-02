Andrei Kuzmenko and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Prop bets for Kuzmenko are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Kuzmenko has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 12:53 on the ice per game.

Kuzmenko has scored a goal in seven of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 31 games this season, Kuzmenko has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kuzmenko has an assist in 10 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kuzmenko goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 3 19 Points 4 8 Goals 2 11 Assists 2

