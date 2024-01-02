Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 2?
Will Brock Boeser light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Boeser stats and insights
- In 15 of 36 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Boeser has picked up nine goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 24.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|3
|3
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:19
|Home
|W 2-0
Canucks vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
