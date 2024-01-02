Will Brock Boeser light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In 15 of 36 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Boeser has picked up nine goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 24.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:38 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 3 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:19 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

