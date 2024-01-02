The Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser included, will face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Boeser vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In Boeser's 36 games played this season he's scored in 15 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 24 of 36 games this season, Boeser has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Boeser has posted an assist in a game 13 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boeser has an implied probability of 64.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Boeser has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boeser Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 36 Games 3 38 Points 3 24 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.