Tuesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (23-10-3) and the Ottawa Senators (14-18) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canucks are -165 on the moneyline to win at home against the Senators (+140) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 20 of 32 times.

The Canucks are 13-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Senators have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with six upset wins (35.3%).

Vancouver is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Ottawa has five games this season playing as an underdog by +140 or longer, and is 1-4 in those contests.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 8-2 5-5-0 6.5 3.50 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.50 2.20 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 6-4-0 6.7 3.30 4.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.30 4.10 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

