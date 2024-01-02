The Vancouver Canucks (23-10-3), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, host the Ottawa Senators (14-18) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:00 PM ET. The Senators knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 7-1-2 while scoring 35 total goals (four power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 12.5%). They have conceded 22 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Senators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Canucks 5, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-145)

Canucks (-145) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Senators Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 1-3-4 in overtime games on their way to a 23-10-3 overall record.

Vancouver has 14 points (6-4-2) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Canucks recorded only one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Vancouver has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (2-3-0 record, four points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 27 games (21-4-2, 44 points).

In the 11 games when Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 17 points after finishing 8-2-1.

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 11-5-2 (24 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 11-5-1 to record 23 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 1st 3.78 Goals Scored 3.44 9th 3rd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.5 28th 29th 27.9 Shots 32.1 9th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.3 22nd 9th 23.62% Power Play % 17.6% 23rd 24th 77.48% Penalty Kill % 72.07% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Senators Game Time

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.