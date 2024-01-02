J.T. Miller and Tim Stutzle will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks face the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Senators Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is one of Vancouver's leading contributors with 48 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 33 assists this season.

Through 36 games, Quinn Hughes has scored 10 goals and picked up 35 assists.

Elias Pettersson has scored 13 goals and added 30 assists in 36 games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith (6-3-2) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .914% save percentage ranks 18th in the NHL.

Senators Players to Watch

Stuetzle is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 33 points (one per game), as he has totaled seven goals and 26 assists in 32 games (playing 21:51 per game).

Drake Batherson has made a major impact for Ottawa this season with 29 points (14 goals and 15 assists).

This season, Claude Giroux has scored nine goals and contributed 19 assists for Ottawa, giving him a point total of 28.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has an .890 save percentage (56th in the league), with 309 total saves, while conceding 38 goals (3.1 goals against average). He has compiled a 7-6-0 record between the posts for Ottawa this season.

Canucks vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 1st 3.78 Goals Scored 3.44 9th 3rd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.5 28th 29th 27.9 Shots 32.1 9th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.3 22nd 9th 23.62% Power Play % 17.6% 23rd 24th 77.48% Penalty Kill % 72.07% 32nd

