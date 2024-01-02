The Vancouver Canucks (23-10-3), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, host the Ottawa Senators (14-18) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:00 PM ET. The Senators defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-145) Senators (+120) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won 72.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (13-5).

Vancouver has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Canucks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 23 of 36 games this season.

Canucks vs Senators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs. Senators Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 136 (1st) Goals 110 (18th) 92 (4th) Goals Allowed 112 (17th) 30 (7th) Power Play Goals 22 (20th) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Vancouver has gone 7-1-2 overall, with an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

Vancouver went over in five of its last 10 games.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Canucks have scored one fewer goal per game than their season average.

The Canucks average 3.8 goals per game, for a total of 136, which leads the NHL.

On defense, the Canucks are one of the best squads in league play, allowing 92 goals to rank fourth.

The team's goal differential (+44) tops the NHL this season .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.