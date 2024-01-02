Player prop bet options for J.T. Miller, Tim Stutzle and others are listed when the Vancouver Canucks host the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Canucks vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has scored 48 points in 36 games (15 goals and 33 assists).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 0 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 2 2 3

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes has 10 goals and 35 assists to total 45 points (1.3 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Predators Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 0 0 1

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Elias Pettersson's season total of 43 points has come from 13 goals and 30 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 7 at Stars Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 19 1 1 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Stuetzle's seven goals and 26 assists in 32 games for Ottawa add up to 33 total points on the season.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Dec. 21 0 1 1 5

Drake Batherson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Drake Batherson has collected 29 points this season, with 14 goals and 15 assists.

Batherson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 31 0 0 0 0 vs. Devils Dec. 29 1 0 1 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 27 2 0 2 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 21 1 1 2 5

