Will Conor Garland find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

In three of 36 games this season, Garland has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (two shots).

Garland has picked up two assists on the power play.

Garland averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.9%.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 112 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:07 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:18 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:55 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:27 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:03 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:14 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

