Conor Garland will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators play on Tuesday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Garland's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Conor Garland vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland has averaged 13:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Garland has a goal in three games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Garland has a point in 12 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Garland has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 36 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Garland's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Garland going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 36 Games 3 16 Points 3 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

