The Vancouver Canucks, including Elias Pettersson, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. If you'd like to wager on Pettersson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus this season, in 19:48 per game on the ice, is +8.

In 11 of 36 games this year, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 24 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points 13 times.

Pettersson has an assist in 19 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Pettersson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

There is a 57.1% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 36 Games 3 43 Points 6 13 Goals 2 30 Assists 4

