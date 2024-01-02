On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Filip Hronek going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.

Hronek averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.7%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:13 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:41 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:18 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:57 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:48 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

