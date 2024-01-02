The Vancouver Canucks, with Filip Hronek, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Looking to bet on Hronek's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Filip Hronek vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:57 per game on the ice, is +22.

In two of 36 games this year, Hronek has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 23 of 36 games this season, Hronek has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 22 of 36 games this season, Hronek has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Hronek's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

There is a 48.8% chance of Hronek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 36 Games 6 29 Points 3 2 Goals 1 27 Assists 2

