The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ian Cole light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through 36 games this season.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Cole has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:32 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:17 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:49 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

