Should you bet on Ilya Mikheyev to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

Mikheyev has scored in nine of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted four shots and scored two goals.

Mikheyev has scored one goal on the power play.

Mikheyev's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:55 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 14:17 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:41 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:41 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:30 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

