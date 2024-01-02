Ilya Mikheyev will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators meet on Tuesday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Mikheyev's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:38 per game on the ice, is +7.

Mikheyev has scored a goal in nine of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mikheyev has a point in 16 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Mikheyev has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Mikheyev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 32 Games 2 20 Points 3 10 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

