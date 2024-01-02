Should you wager on J.T. Miller to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

  • In 15 of 36 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • Miller has picked up seven goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • Miller averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:08 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:56 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:30 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:38 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

