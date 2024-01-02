The Vancouver Canucks, with J.T. Miller, are in action Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Miller? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

J.T. Miller vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus this season, in 19:47 per game on the ice, is +12.

Miller has a goal in 15 games this year through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 26 of 36 games this year, Miller has recorded a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in 19 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on 12 occasions.

Miller's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Miller Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 36 Games 3 48 Points 5 15 Goals 2 33 Assists 3

