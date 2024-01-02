Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 2?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nils Aman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aman stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Aman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Aman has no points on the power play.
- He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.