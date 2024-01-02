For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nils Aman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Aman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
  • Aman has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Aman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:53 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:34 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 4-3
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:21 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:28 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

