For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nils Aman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aman stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Aman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Aman has no points on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:53 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:34 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 4-3 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:21 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:28 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.