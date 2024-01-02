The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Phillip Di Giuseppe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

  • Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 112 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:06 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 2-0
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

