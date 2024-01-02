Will Phillip Di Giuseppe Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 2?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Phillip Di Giuseppe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Di Giuseppe stats and insights
- Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 112 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Di Giuseppe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
