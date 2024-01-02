Can we expect Pius Suter lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

  • In six of 22 games this season, Suter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are allowing 112 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:15 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 13:34 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-0
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

