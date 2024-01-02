Prince of Wales-Hyder, AK High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:37 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Prince of Wales-Hyder, Alaska today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince of Wales-Hyder, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Klawock High School at Skagway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AKT on January 2
- Location: Skagway, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
