When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Quinn Hughes light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in nine of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hughes has picked up one goal and 15 assists on the power play.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:55 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:24 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 26:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:02 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:13 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:43 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 22:25 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:57 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

