Quinn Hughes will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators meet on Tuesday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Hughes in the Canucks-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Quinn Hughes vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +27.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 25 of 36 games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 21 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Hughes has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 112 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 36 Games 3 45 Points 2 10 Goals 0 35 Assists 2

