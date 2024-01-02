Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 2?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sam Lafferty a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafferty stats and insights
- Lafferty has scored in nine of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Lafferty has no points on the power play.
- He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|9:10
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 2-0
Canucks vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
