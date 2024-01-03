The Portland Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Simons, in his previous game (December 26 win against the Kings), posted 29 points.

In this piece we'll break down Simons' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 27.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 Assists 4.5 5.3 PRA -- 35.5 PR -- 30.2 3PM 3.5 3.8



Anfernee Simons Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Simons has made 9.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.8 per game.

Simons' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.6.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118 points per game.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks concede 27.6 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks give up 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 35 33 8 6 2 0 2 12/8/2023 36 30 5 8 4 0 1

