Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Grant put up 15 points in a 109-88 loss versus the Suns.

In this piece we'll examine Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.1 20.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.2 PRA -- 28.6 28 PR -- 26 24.8 3PM 1.5 2.4 1.9



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Grant has made 7.5 shots per game, which adds up to 16.5% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.8 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 118.0 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the league.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 46.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have conceded 27.6 per game, 25th in the league.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jerami Grant vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 38 27 5 1 1 0 0

