On Wednesday, NBA play includes the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) hosting Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) at American Airlines Center, with the matchup beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Jerami Grant vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 874.8 1781.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.2 57.5 Fantasy Rank 2 54

Jerami Grant vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's averages for the season are 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.2 points per game, with a -200 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.8 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 115 per outing (17th in league).

Portland loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It collects 41.6 rebounds per game, 25th in the league, while its opponents grab 44.8.

The Trail Blazers connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 35.6% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 10.8 per game their opponents make, at a 32.9% rate.

Portland forces 14.9 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.3 (25th in NBA).

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 33.4 points, 9.4 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.

The Mavericks have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (seventh in the league) and allowing 118 (23rd in the NBA).

Dallas averages 42.1 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) while allowing 46.6 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

The Mavericks make 15.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), two more than their opponents (13.3). They are shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (17th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

Dallas has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (second in NBA play), two fewer than the 13.6 it forces on average (12th in the league).

Jerami Grant vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game -6.0 1.8 Usage Percentage 26.1% 36.1% True Shooting Pct 58.5% 61.2% Total Rebound Pct 6.3% 12.3% Assist Pct 12.6% 42.8%

