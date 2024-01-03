The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) after losing five road games in a row. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Trail Blazers 110

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-10.1)

Mavericks (-10.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Mavericks sport an 18-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 15-17-0 mark from the Trail Blazers.

Dallas (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (50%) than Portland (5-1) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (83.3%).

Portland and its opponents have exceeded the total 46.9% of the time this season (15 out of 32). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (20 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 15-6, a better tally than the Trail Blazers have posted (8-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers are second-worst in the league on offense (108.8 points scored per game) and 17th defensively (115.0 points conceded).

At 41.6 rebounds per game and 44.8 rebounds conceded, Portland is 25th and 24th in the league, respectively.

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists at 22.5 per game.

In 2023-24, Portland is 25th in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

With 12.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are 19th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.

