Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) travel to face the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) after losing five consecutive road games. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-11.5)
|234.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-11)
|234.5
|-600
|+450
Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 118 (23rd in the NBA).
- The Trail Blazers put up 108.8 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 115 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -200 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.
- These two teams average a combined 227.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 233 points per game combined, 1.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Dallas has covered 18 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
- Portland has compiled a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this season.
Trail Blazers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+20000
|-
|Mavericks
|+3000
|+1300
|-
