The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) travel to face the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) after losing five consecutive road games. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-11.5) 234.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-11) 234.5 -600 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 118 (23rd in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers put up 108.8 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 115 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -200 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

These two teams average a combined 227.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 233 points per game combined, 1.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Dallas has covered 18 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

Portland has compiled a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 - Mavericks +3000 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.