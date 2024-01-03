The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) after losing five straight road games. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -11.5 234.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland has played eight games this season that have had more than 234.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 223.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Portland's ATS record is 15-17-0 this year.
  • The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those games.
  • Portland has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +450 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 21 61.8% 118.3 227.1 118 233 234.3
Trail Blazers 8 25% 108.8 227.1 115 233 226.2

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of the Trail Blazers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • This year, Portland is 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-7-0 ATS (.562).
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 118 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 118 points, Portland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Trail Blazers 15-17 5-1 15-17
Mavericks 18-16 1-1 20-14

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Trail Blazers Mavericks
108.8
Points Scored (PG)
 118.3
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
4-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 15-5
3-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 17-3
115
Points Allowed (PG)
 118
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
12-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2
8-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

