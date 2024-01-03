The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) after losing five straight road games. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -11.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played eight games this season that have had more than 234.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 223.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Portland's ATS record is 15-17-0 this year.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those games.

Portland has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +450 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 21 61.8% 118.3 227.1 118 233 234.3 Trail Blazers 8 25% 108.8 227.1 115 233 226.2

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Trail Blazers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

This year, Portland is 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 118 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 118 points, Portland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 15-17 5-1 15-17 Mavericks 18-16 1-1 20-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Trail Blazers Mavericks 108.8 Points Scored (PG) 118.3 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-5 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-3 115 Points Allowed (PG) 118 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 12-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 8-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.