Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) after losing five straight road games. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-11.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played eight games this season that have had more than 234.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 223.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Portland's ATS record is 15-17-0 this year.
- The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those games.
- Portland has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +450 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Prediction
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|21
|61.8%
|118.3
|227.1
|118
|233
|234.3
|Trail Blazers
|8
|25%
|108.8
|227.1
|115
|233
|226.2
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Trail Blazers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- This year, Portland is 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-7-0 ATS (.562).
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 118 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 118 points, Portland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|15-17
|5-1
|15-17
|Mavericks
|18-16
|1-1
|20-14
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Mavericks
|108.8
|118.3
|29
|7
|4-1
|15-5
|3-2
|17-3
|115
|118
|17
|23
|12-9
|4-2
|8-13
|4-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.