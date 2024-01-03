The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) will attempt to break a five-game road slide when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) on January 3, 2024 at American Airlines Center.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 4.6% lower than the 48.4% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank fifth.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 118 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Portland is 3-2 when it scores more than 118 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers score 110.6 points per game, 3.7 more than on the road (106.9). Defensively they allow 116.2 points per game at home, 2.4 more than away (113.8).

At home the Trail Blazers are picking up 22.4 assists per game, 0.2 less than on the road (22.6).

Trail Blazers Injuries