Sportsbooks have listed player props for Luka Doncic, Jerami Grant and others when the Dallas Mavericks host the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Grant on Wednesday is 1.6 lower than his scoring average of 22.1.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Grant averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Grant has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 32.5 points prop total set for Doncic on Wednesday is 0.9 fewer points than his season scoring average (33.4).

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Doncic's four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

