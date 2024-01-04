As part of today's round of 32 (eight matches), No. 26-ranked Sorana Cirstea and No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko will be clashing on the court at Memorial Drive Park in Adelaide, Australia.

Adelaide International Info

  • Tournament: The Adelaide International
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: January 8
  • Venue: Memorial Drive Park
  • Location: Adelaide, Australia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Adelaide International Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Elena Rybakina +190 1st
Jessica Pegula +240 2nd
Marketa Vondrousova +600 3rd
Liudmila Samsonova +1200 4th
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +1600 5th
Caroline Garcia +1600 5th
Veronika Kudermetova +1600 5th
Anna Kalinskaya +1800 8th
Jelena Ostapenko +2500 9th
Daria Kasatkina +2500 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Paula Badosa vs. Bernarda Pera Round of 32 3:00 AM ET Badosa (-210) Pera (+160)
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Laura Siegemund Round of 32 6:30 PM ET Samsonova (-400) Siegemund (+290)
Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko Round of 32 7:30 PM ET - -
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Veronika Kudermetova Round of 32 7:45 PM ET - -
Taylah Preston vs. Caroline Garcia Round of 32 8:45 PM ET Garcia (-900) Preston (+525)
Claire Liu vs. Daria Kasatkina Round of 32 9:00 PM ET - -
Magda Linette vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Round of 32 10:15 PM ET - -
Katerina Siniakova vs. Karolina Pliskova Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Pliskova (-145) Siniakova (+110)

