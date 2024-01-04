A round of 32 match is next for Alex Michelsen in the ASB Classic, and he will play Nuno Borges. Michelsen has +2500 odds to be crowned champion at ASB Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2024 ASB Classic and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michelsen at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Michelsen's Next Match

After his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jack Loutit on Saturday, Michelsen will play Borges in the round of 32 on Sunday, January 7 at 10:00 PM ET.

Michelsen is currently listed at -190 to win his next match versus Borges. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Michelsen? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Michelsen Stats

Michelsen is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over Loutit in the qualifying round on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Michelsen is 14-12 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

Michelsen is 9-9 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 26 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Michelsen has averaged 24.3 games.

On hard courts, Michelsen has played 18 matches over the past year, and 23.8 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Michelsen has won 79.9% of his games on serve, and 22.1% on return.

On hard courts, Michelsen, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 76.5% of his service games and 23.0% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.