When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in seven of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated three goals and four assists.

He has a 17.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:29 Home W 7-4 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

