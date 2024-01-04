Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- Kuzmenko has scored in seven of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated three goals and four assists.
- He has a 17.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Kuzmenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 6-5
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
