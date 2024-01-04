Andrei Kuzmenko and the Vancouver Canucks will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Kuzmenko in that upcoming Canucks-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 12:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Kuzmenko has scored a goal in seven of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 32 games this season, Kuzmenko has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kuzmenko has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Kuzmenko hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 4 19 Points 4 8 Goals 3 11 Assists 1

