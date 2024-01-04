In the upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Brock Boeser to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boeser stats and insights

In 15 of 37 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus three assists.

Boeser averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 18:52 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:38 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 3 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.