Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
In the upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Brock Boeser to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Boeser stats and insights
- In 15 of 37 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus three assists.
- Boeser averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.8%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:52
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|3
|3
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
