The Vancouver Canucks, including Brock Boeser, take the ice Thursday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Boeser interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brock Boeser vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:42 per game on the ice, is +11.

In 15 of 37 games this year, Boeser has scored a goal, with six of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Boeser has a point in 25 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Boeser has an assist in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boeser's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 37 Games 4 39 Points 4 24 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

