Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3), which currently has three players listed, as the Canucks prepare for their matchup against the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver leads the NHL with 142 total goals (3.8 per game).

Its +47 goal differential is the best in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 104 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the NHL.

St. Louis has allowed 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in the league.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 25th in the league.

Canucks vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-145) Blues (+120) 6.5

