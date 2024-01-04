The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) will visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) on Thursday, with the Canucks coming off a victory and the Blues off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks game against the Blues will air on ESPN+ and BSMW, so tune in to catch the action.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canucks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/27/2023 Canucks Blues 5-0 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 95 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Canucks lead the league with 142 total goals (3.8 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 37 16 34 50 21 19 54.4% Quinn Hughes 37 10 36 46 26 20 - Elias Pettersson 37 15 30 45 14 23 48.3% Brock Boeser 37 24 15 39 12 14 40% Filip Hronek 37 2 27 29 30 9 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.

The Blues have 104 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players