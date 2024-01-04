How to Watch the Canucks vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:12 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) will visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) on Thursday, with the Canucks coming off a victory and the Blues off a loss.
The Canucks game against the Blues will air on ESPN+ and BSMW, so tune in to catch the action.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Canucks vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|Blues
|5-0 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 95 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Canucks lead the league with 142 total goals (3.8 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|37
|16
|34
|50
|21
|19
|54.4%
|Quinn Hughes
|37
|10
|36
|46
|26
|20
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|37
|15
|30
|45
|14
|23
|48.3%
|Brock Boeser
|37
|24
|15
|39
|12
|14
|40%
|Filip Hronek
|37
|2
|27
|29
|30
|9
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.
- The Blues have 104 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|36
|15
|24
|39
|21
|30
|53.8%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|34
|12
|16
|28
|25
|22
|25.6%
|Jordan Kyrou
|36
|9
|17
|26
|22
|21
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|36
|9
|10
|19
|13
|23
|56.4%
|Torey Krug
|36
|1
|16
|17
|21
|17
|-
