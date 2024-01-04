The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) will visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) on Thursday, with the Canucks coming off a victory and the Blues off a loss.

The Canucks game against the Blues will air on ESPN+ and BSMW, so tune in to catch the action.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Canucks vs Blues Additional Info

Canucks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/27/2023 Canucks Blues 5-0 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks have given up 95 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Canucks lead the league with 142 total goals (3.8 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Canucks have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
J.T. Miller 37 16 34 50 21 19 54.4%
Quinn Hughes 37 10 36 46 26 20 -
Elias Pettersson 37 15 30 45 14 23 48.3%
Brock Boeser 37 24 15 39 12 14 40%
Filip Hronek 37 2 27 29 30 9 -

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have given up 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the league.
  • The Blues have 104 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Blues have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Robert Thomas 36 15 24 39 21 30 53.8%
Pavel Buchnevich 34 12 16 28 25 22 25.6%
Jordan Kyrou 36 9 17 26 22 21 33.3%
Kevin Hayes 36 9 10 19 13 23 56.4%
Torey Krug 36 1 16 17 21 17 -

