The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) are the favorite when they hit the road against the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) on Thursday, January 4. The Canucks are -145 on the moneyline to win against the Blues (+120) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Canucks vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 13 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Canucks have won 73.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-5).

The Blues have been the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent in 12, or 50.0%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Vancouver is 10-3 (winning 76.9% of the time).

St. Louis has won seven of its 17 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 8-2 6-4-0 6.5 3.90 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.90 2.50 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 3.00 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 3.10 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

