Canucks vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3), coming off a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators, visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in their last game.
Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-1-2 while putting up 39 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (16.1%).
Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.
Canucks vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-145)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Canucks vs Blues Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks (24-10-3 overall) have a 1-3-4 record in games that have required overtime.
- In the 12 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-4-2 record (good for 14 points).
- In the three games this season the Canucks scored only one goal, they finished 0-2-1.
- Vancouver has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (2-3-0 record, four points).
- The Canucks have scored more than two goals 28 times, and are 22-4-2 in those games (to register 46 points).
- In the 12 games when Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 9-2-1 record (19 points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 11-5-2 (24 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 18 times, and went 12-5-1 (25 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|1st
|3.84
|Goals Scored
|2.89
|26th
|5th
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|20th
|28th
|27.9
|Shots
|30.5
|17th
|13th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|24th
|9th
|24.22%
|Power Play %
|11.32%
|31st
|23rd
|77.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.38%
|20th
Canucks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
