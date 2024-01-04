The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3), coming off a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators, visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-1-2 while putting up 39 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (16.1%).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-145)

Canucks (-145) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Blues Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (24-10-3 overall) have a 1-3-4 record in games that have required overtime.

In the 12 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-4-2 record (good for 14 points).

In the three games this season the Canucks scored only one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Vancouver has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (2-3-0 record, four points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals 28 times, and are 22-4-2 in those games (to register 46 points).

In the 12 games when Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 9-2-1 record (19 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Vancouver is 11-5-2 (24 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 18 times, and went 12-5-1 (25 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 1st 3.84 Goals Scored 2.89 26th 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.25 20th 28th 27.9 Shots 30.5 17th 13th 30 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 9th 24.22% Power Play % 11.32% 31st 23rd 77.68% Penalty Kill % 79.38% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.