The Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes and the St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, with 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) and an average ice time of 19:44 per game.

Hughes has 10 goals and 36 assists, equaling 46 points (1.2 per game).

Elias Pettersson's total of 45 points is via 15 goals and 30 assists.

Casey DeSmith's record is 6-3-2. He has given up 29 goals (2.58 goals against average) and made 308 saves.

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas' 15 goals and 24 assists in 36 games give him 39 points on the season.

St. Louis' Buchnevich has posted 28 total points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 16 assists.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has nine goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 26.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 7-6-0 record this season, with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league). In 14 games, he has 328 saves, and has allowed 32 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Canucks vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 1st 3.84 Goals Scored 2.89 26th 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.25 20th 28th 27.9 Shots 30.5 17th 13th 30 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 9th 24.22% Power Play % 11.32% 31st 23rd 77.68% Penalty Kill % 79.38% 20th

