The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) take on the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Canucks took down the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-145) Blues (+120) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have gone 14-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vancouver has a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Vancouver and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 24 of 37 games this season.

Canucks vs Blues Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs. Blues Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 142 (1st) Goals 104 (26th) 95 (5th) Goals Allowed 117 (19th) 31 (7th) Power Play Goals 12 (31st) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Vancouver has gone 7-1-2 overall, with an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

Vancouver hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks are putting up 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Canucks rank first in the league with 142 total goals this season, averaging 3.8 per game.

On defense, the Canucks are one of the best units in NHL play, giving up 95 goals to rank fifth.

Their +47 goal differential is top-rated in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.