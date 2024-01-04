Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Blues on January 4, 2024
Player props are listed for J.T. Miller and Robert Thomas, among others, when the Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canucks vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has scored 50 points in 37 games (16 goals and 34 assists).
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) to the team.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Stars
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
Elias Pettersson has scored 15 goals and added 30 assists through 37 games for Vancouver.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Jan. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Stars
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|6
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas' 15 goals and 24 assists in 36 games for St. Louis add up to 39 total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 21
|0
|3
|3
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Pavel Buchnevich has collected 28 points this season, with 12 goals and 16 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Panthers
|Dec. 21
|2
|1
|3
|4
