Player props are listed for J.T. Miller and Robert Thomas, among others, when the Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Canucks vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has scored 50 points in 37 games (16 goals and 34 assists).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Jan. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 0 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 19 0 0 0 2

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) to the team.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Predators Dec. 19 0 2 2 2

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

Elias Pettersson has scored 15 goals and added 30 assists through 37 games for Vancouver.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Jan. 2 2 0 2 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 7 at Stars Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 19 1 1 2 6

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas' 15 goals and 24 assists in 36 games for St. Louis add up to 39 total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Pavel Buchnevich has collected 28 points this season, with 12 goals and 16 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5 at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4

